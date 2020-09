Job: Executive Director, Technology Stations

Operate WLS in compliance with all FCC, OSHA and FAA regulations as well as all company policies and procedures

Oversee the management and development of WLS technology personnel

Plan and Execute short and long-term technical projects relating to WLS technical facilities, including remote sites.

Assist Division Technology in the development of long-term goals and action plans to ensure smooth implementations of new technologies to meet company-wide goals.

Troubleshoot and repair complex equipment used in daily operation including equipment associated with broadcast operations, network infrastructure, transmission facilities, production control rooms, etc.

Develop and manage operational budgets and maintain proper documentation.

Manage the maintenance of building facility in accordance with all local building codes and provide resources to assist building tenants.

Maintain public safety equipment and standards for building infrastructure.

Minimum of 8 years of technical management experience working in a broadcast facility

Proven experience in leading a diverse team of technologists to set and accomplish organizational goals

Effectively managing complex projects and operational budgets

Strong IT based skills, networking and IP video streaming and distribution infrastructure, with understanding of SMPTE ST-2110 and SMPTE ST- 2022.

RF experience is necessary.

Ability to plan, design, construct, maintain and operate of all aspects of an advanced broadcast studio facility and remote Transmitter sites including a Doppler Radar site

Able to manage multiple tasks in a fast paced environment with excellent attention to detail, accuracy and strong organizational skills

Strong leadership, management and interpersonal skills with the ability to direct and motivate the technical staff and work well with all station departments.

The Executive Director at WLS will oversee the operations and maintenance functions of technical personnel, equipment, infrastructure, and building facilities to ensure a smooth and efficient operation for broadcast, production and NexGen endeavors. This person will also assist the Division Technology team in the development of long-term goals and action plans to ensure smooth implementations of new technologies to meet company-wide goals.Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience.Project Management Certification or equivalent a plus.