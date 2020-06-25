Job: Executive Producer, Race & Culture

The ABC Owned Television Stations is seeking a passionate storyteller, brilliant multi-platform content creator, dynamic leader, dedicated journalist, effective communicator and proven collaborator to launch and execute a 10-person Race & Culture content unit that works together across the 8 owned television stations.
This position can be based at any OTV stations (New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Raleigh-Durham and Fresno)
This position will report to the Senior Vice President of Content Development and the Vice President of Talent Development as well as working closely with OTV's Diversity & Inclusion team, station News Directors, Executive Producers and 8 station-based multi-skilled journalists focused on this initiative.
The Executive Producer will develop and execute a network of storytellers across all of OTV's markets with an emphasis on featuring voices and stories that often go untold and to bring a more diverse perspective to the stories told on a daily basis in the 400+ hours of live news programming produced across the stations each week. This group will be embedded across our stations to ensure intentional inclusion of balanced and reflective coverage of the communities we serve and deeper reporting at the intersection of race, culture and inclusion. In addition, the Executive Producer will be tasked with creating content inclusion review teams as well as developing materials and curriculum for creators at the stations.
Responsibilities
Basic Qualifications
Required Education
Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience.
Additional Information
