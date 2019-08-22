Job: Executive Producer, Windy City LIVE

Job Description
Chicago's #1 television station is looking for an Executive Producer to lead a small team of hard working, well-connected creatives who bring a ton of energy and smarts to the party.
The ideal candidate would be an experienced show runner with an extensive background in the "talk" genre and format. The position is responsible for overseeing and leading a team that produces 5 hours of live television per week in addition to a weekend recap show. This position reports to the Director of Content Innovation.
Windy City LIVE is a one-hour studio-based local show with a LIVE audience. The popular program features topical news, pop culture, celebrity guests and regular features. WCL enjoys success across a multi-platform environment and has one of the largest social media following of any local entertainment television program in the country.
Responsibilities
Managing the day to day editorial vision of WCL, including developing ideas for compelling, entertaining & local segments and themed shows.
This position works closely with the sales & marketing team to develop integrated content.
The ideal candidate will demonstrate expense discipline and management of budgets and resources.
Candidate must have a proven track record of leading and managing a team of talent, producers, PA's, editors and other support staff. Other responsibilities include: producing ABC 7's NYE show "Countdown Chicago," working with E.P. of Content Innovation on new "Localish" initiatives and spearheading the hire of WCL interns.
Preferred Qualifications
The preferred candidate will have extensive knowledge and understanding of all things "Chicago", and will demonstrate a passion for the community.
Basic Qualifications
10+ years working in the in the TV industry (5+ in Live TV)
5+ years of management experience.
Experience in a Control Room environment
Additional Information
Interested applicants should upload a resume along with references online at www.disneycareers.com.
Requisition ID# 699607BR
No phone calls please.
Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Reporting Location - Chicago, IL
Job: Executive Producer, Windy City LIVE
