Job: Graphic Designer, Full-Time

The ABC7 Chicago Design Department has an opportunity for a full-time Graphic Designer to join our collaborative team. Our ideal candidate is a solution-oriented, motivated self-starter who is able to manage a diverse workload in a fast-paced environment.
Top candidates will demonstrate high-level design and motion graphic expertise, excellent branding skills, and experience creating dynamic presentation solutions for 2D and 3D environments. This position will require a balance of daily design production and higher profile, long-term creative solutions. Designers able to conceptualize and execute a wide range of visual solutions for storytelling will be highly considered.ResponsibilitiesConceptualize and execute visual content solutions for multi-platform purposes with respect to brand guidelinesDevelop and balance design solutions for daily and longer-term projectsDesign and animate 2D and 3D solutionsBuild, implement and maintain on-air templates using Ross XpressionTrain and onboard content creators on design solutions as neededCatalog and maintain asset librariesRequired to work flexible hours and days as production assignments dictate, including weekends, nights and holidays. We are a 24/7 content operation and schedule staff accordingly.Basic QualificationsHigh-level proficiency in Adobe Creative suite (primarily Photoshop, Illustrator & After Effects) with a desire to stay up to date with new techniques and best practices. Cinema 4D proficiency is a plus.Demonstrate a solid creative problem-solving and technical acumenAbility to function at a high level both individually and as part of a collaborative team.Proficiency using Ross XPression, or similar logic-based system, from template conception/construction to final deployment, implementation and maintenanceExcellent written, verbal communication and interpersonal skills.Capable of maintaining a solution-based approach in an ever-changing content production environment.Strong organizational, verbal and written communication skills.Ability to successfully manage own deadlines and assignments.3-5 years of professional experience in a graphic design or animation role.Preferred QualificationsDemonstrated expertise in animation technique for brand-based work.Experience building/using infographics as a storytelling aid.Able to utilize both technological and creative approaches for problem-solving.3D modeling/texturing experience for broadcast, gaming or augmented reality.Experience using logic-based graphic engine systems, such as Vizrt or Ross XPression, to build graphic behaviors.Preferred Education
Bachelor's Degree or equivalent in graphic design, motion graphics or similar area of focus.Additional Information
