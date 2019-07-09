abc7chicago jobs

Job: Graphic Designer, Full-Time

Job Description
The ABC7 Chicago Design Department has an opportunity for a full-time Graphic Designer to join our collaborative team. Our ideal candidate is a solution-oriented, motivated self-starter who is able to manage a diverse workload in a fast-paced environment.
Top candidates will demonstrate high-level design and motion graphic expertise, excellent branding skills, and experience creating dynamic presentation solutions for 2D and 3D environments. This position will require a balance of daily design production and higher profile, long-term creative solutions. Designers able to conceptualize and execute a wide range of visual solutions for storytelling will be highly considered.



Responsibilities
  • Conceptualize and execute visual content solutions for multi-platform purposes with respect to brand guidelines

  • Develop and balance design solutions for daily and longer-term projects

  • Design and animate 2D and 3D solutions

  • Build, implement and maintain on-air templates using Ross Xpression

  • Train and onboard content creators on design solutions as needed

  • Catalog and maintain asset libraries

  • Required to work flexible hours and days as production assignments dictate, including weekends, nights and holidays. We are a 24/7 content operation and schedule staff accordingly.


    • Basic Qualifications
  • High-level proficiency in Adobe Creative suite (primarily Photoshop, Illustrator & After Effects) with a desire to stay up to date with new techniques and best practices. Cinema 4D proficiency is a plus.

  • Demonstrate a solid creative problem-solving and technical acumen

  • Ability to function at a high level both individually and as part of a collaborative team.

  • Proficiency using Ross XPression, or similar logic-based system, from template conception/construction to final deployment, implementation and maintenance

  • Excellent written, verbal communication and interpersonal skills.

  • Capable of maintaining a solution-based approach in an ever-changing content production environment.

  • Strong organizational, verbal and written communication skills.

  • Ability to successfully manage own deadlines and assignments.

  • 3-5 years of professional experience in a graphic design or animation role.


    • Preferred Qualifications
  • Demonstrated expertise in animation technique for brand-based work.

  • Experience building/using infographics as a storytelling aid.

  • Able to utilize both technological and creative approaches for problem-solving.

  • 3D modeling/texturing experience for broadcast, gaming or augmented reality.

  • Experience using logic-based graphic engine systems, such as Vizrt or Ross XPression, to build graphic behaviors.




    • Preferred Education
    Bachelor's Degree or equivalent in graphic design, motion graphics or similar area of focus.

    Additional Information
    Only applicants who provide both a resumé and portfolio link will be considered. Candidates should upload these at www.disneycareers.com. Requisition ID# 688440BR
    No calls or emails, please.

    Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
