Job: Investigative Team Internship, Remote - Summer 2021

Job Description:
ABC7 (WLS-TV) Chicago is the Midwest flagship of the ABC television network. ABC7 leads the market in local news coverage with daily newscasts, and has been in a number one position in local news since March 1986. The station's offices and studios are located in The Loop in downtown Chicago.
The Consumer Investigative Unit of the I-Team responds to viewers who need help or feel as though they have been ripped off or wronged. The I-Team looks for patterns of complaints attached to certain companies to warn other viewers. We also alert viewers to data and privacy concerns and find stories that have broad warnings, which can help improve people's everyday lives.
The Consumer division of the I-Team also proactively digs for other stories through research and the use of the Freedom of Information Act to uncover wrongdoing and problems which affect consumer's pocketbooks.
Responsibilities:
A day in the life...
-Assist investigative reporter and producer with stories by researching and following up on hotline calls and emails
-Attend shoots and interviews with reporter and or producer
-Sit in on editing of segments
-Log interviews with use of Dalet
-Set up interviews
-Submit FOIAs
-Help find digital original stories
Basic Qualifications:
What you bring to the role...
-Knowledge of how to log interviews, screen calls, and emails
-Some editorial experience on rooting out a story
-Strong communication skills to talk to callers who are seeking help from the I-Team
Preferred Qualifications:
-Judgment of what may or may not be an investigation
-Talking to viewers on the phone about their potential story
-Gathering supporting documents and proof from the viewer about their claim
-Experience logging raw interviews and Choosing sound bites
-Experience with researching consumer organizations
Required Education:
Junior, Senior, Grad Student or Recent Graduate within 18 months of graduation at the time of application
Preferred Education:
Pursuing a degree, or recently completed a degree, in Communications, Journalism or Broadcast Studies
Additional Information:
-All students must possess unrestricted work authorization
-All students must be at least 18 years old
-At the time of application, must currently be enrolled in an accredited college or university taking at least one class in the semester/quarter (spring) prior to participation in the internship program - OR - be a recent graduate of an accredited college or university within the last six (6) months - OR - be currently participating in the Disney College Program, Disney Culinary Program or Disney Professional Internship Program in order to qualify for this internship.
-All candidates must be available from May through August
-All candidates must be willing to work 16-20 hours/week
-All students must provide a consistent, reliable work schedule during the session
-This position is remote, and can be located utilizing a dedicated home office that includes reliable internet and phone service
Candidates should upload a cover letter and resume at www.disneycareers.com.
Requisition ID # 775884BR
No phone calls, please.
Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Job: Investigative Team Internship, Remote - Summer 2021
ABC7CHICAGO JOBS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News