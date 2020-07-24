Job: Journalist, Race & Culture Unit

The ABC Owned Television Stations is seeking to hire multi-skilled journalists to cover the Race and Culture beat in our 8 local markets. Each journalist must be a passionate storyteller, brilliant multi-platform content creator, effective communicator and proven collaborator.
The multi-skilled journalists will be based at each of the OTV stations (New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Raleigh-Durham and Fresno) and work directly with the newsroom management teams and decision makers to select and create content. The journalists will be part of the editorial decision-making process as it relates to story assignments, sourcing subjects featured in stories and developing community relationships to expand the diversity of voices included in our storytelling. Each journalist may be assigned specific beats with a goal of local and national distribution of the content across all OTV platforms. In addition, journalists will work closely with the ABC News Race & Culture Unit to identify areas of collaboration.
In addition, the journalists will work across the group and meet daily with the Executive Producers of Race & Culture to identify mission appropriate topics, stories and series for journalistic exploration and match with content creators throughout the organization.
Responsibilities
Basic Qualifications
Required Education
Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience.
Additional Information
Apply at jobs.disneycareers.com.
Reporting location - Chicago, Illinois