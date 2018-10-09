Job: Morning Daypart Executive Producer

ABC7CHICAGO JOBS

WLS-TV, the ABC-owned television station in Chicago is looking for a dynamic news leader to join our management team. The Morning Daypart Executive Producer will oversee content gathering and distribution on all platforms during the morning hours.

Responsibilities:
Lead all producers, both linear and digital, in creating compelling content for each platform
Oversee story selection and reporter assignments
Work with linear producers to create relevant, visually engaging and dynamic newscasts
Plan and execute special content for the morning daypart
Use social listening to identify potential stories for newscasts and digital platforms
Use research and analytics to define content and presentation
Coach on air talent to result in energetic presentation

Review scripts for accuracy and authentic voice
Work with senior news managers to accomplish goals of organization
Maintain editorial integrity of all content

Qualifications:
College degree in journalism, communications or a related field
5 years' experience preferred, along with leadership experience
Understanding of the ethics of professional journalism
Strong social and digital media skills

Knowledge of Dalet production system, desktop editing a plus
Ability to handle breaking news in a deadline-driven environment

If you are a fit for this job, you may apply at disneycareers.com
Requisition ID # 600489BR

No phone calls, please.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity

Reporting Location - Chicago, IL
careersabc7chicago jobs
