Job: Morning Daypart Executive Producer

Morning Daypart Executive ProducerJob Description:WLS-TV, the ABC-owned television station in Chicago is looking for a dynamic news leader to join our management team. The Morning Daypart Executive Producer will oversee content gathering and distribution on all platforms during the morning hours.Responsibilities:Lead all producers, both linear and digital, in creating compelling content for each platformOversee story selection and reporter assignmentsWork with linear producers to create relevant, visually engaging and dynamic newscastsPlan and execute special content for the morning daypartUse social listening to identify potential stories for newscasts and digital platformsUse research and analytics to define content and presentationCoach on air talent to result in energetic presentationReview scripts for accuracy and authentic voiceWork with senior news managers to accomplish goals of organizationMaintain editorial integrity of all contentQualifications:College degree in journalism, communications or a related field5 years' experience preferred, along with leadership experienceUnderstanding of the ethics of professional journalismStrong social and digital media skillsKnowledge of Dalet production system, desktop editing a plusAbility to handle breaking news in a deadline-driven environmentAdditional Information:If you are a fit for this job, you may apply at disneycareers.comRequisition ID # 600489BRNo phone calls, please.Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender IdentityReporting Location - Chicago, IL