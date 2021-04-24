Job: Multi-Skilled Journalist

ABC7 Chicago, Chicago's No. 1 News, is seeking a multi-skilled journalist to report and present news for all of our platforms. The journalist must be a passionate storyteller and an effective communicator.The successful candidate will be an aggressive, motivated, self-sufficient journalist who demonstrates the ability to craft balanced, visually-compelling stories for all platforms. Must have a track record of shooting, writing and editing stories on deadline. We are looking for a reporter who pitches original stories, works sources to break news and presents their stories in compelling ways.A deep understanding of ethical, balanced newsgathering is a must. This candidate must also be skilled at writing clear, concise copy for our broadcast and digital platforms. Must have experience shooting and editing stories. Also clear, effective, energetic live presentation skills required. Must be willing to work all shifts, including mornings and weekends.College degree required; 3-5 years of experience preferredCandidates should upload a cover letter and resume atRequisition ID # 787524BREqual Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender IdentityReporting Location - Chicago, IL