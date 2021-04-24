Job Description
ABC7 Chicago, Chicago's No. 1 News, is seeking a multi-skilled journalist to report and present news for all of our platforms. The journalist must be a passionate storyteller and an effective communicator.
Responsibilities
The successful candidate will be an aggressive, motivated, self-sufficient journalist who demonstrates the ability to craft balanced, visually-compelling stories for all platforms. Must have a track record of shooting, writing and editing stories on deadline. We are looking for a reporter who pitches original stories, works sources to break news and presents their stories in compelling ways.
Basic Qualifications
A deep understanding of ethical, balanced newsgathering is a must. This candidate must also be skilled at writing clear, concise copy for our broadcast and digital platforms. Must have experience shooting and editing stories. Also clear, effective, energetic live presentation skills required. Must be willing to work all shifts, including mornings and weekends.
Required Education
College degree required; 3-5 years of experience preferred
Additional Information
Candidates should upload a cover letter and resume at www.disneycareers.com.
Requisition ID # 787524BR https://jobs.disneycareers.com/job/chicago/multi-skilled-journalist/391/19270152
Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Reporting Location - Chicago, IL
Job: Multi-Skilled Journalist
