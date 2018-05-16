ABC7CHICAGO JOBS

Job: News Operations Manager

News Operations Manager

Job Description

ABC 7 Chicago is looking for its next news operations manager. Join the #1 team in Chicago and help define the future of newsgathering. You'll work with a talented group of photographers, editors and editorial staff members as you oversee all operational aspects of the newsgathering process.

Responsibilities
Lead and manage station's news photographers, media managers and editors; provide those employees with feedback and ensure high quality production values in all newscasts

  • Schedule photographers, gear and vehicles

  • Oversee maintenance of news vehicles

  • Troubleshoot equipment issues and serve as primary news contact to engineering and IT departments

  • Plan operational aspects of special events coverage, such as election night, major sporting events, and out of town trips

  • Define workflows in the field, edit area and transmission

  • Monitor new and emerging technologies and evaluate how those technologies can enhance and streamline news workflows

  • Work with VP/news director on capital and operational budget development

  • Take lead on all newsgathering safety and risk management issues

  • Develop and maintain vendor relationships; negotiate services


Basic Qualifications
The ideal candidate will have an in depth knowledge of field newsgathering and edit operations; significant experience dealing with the demands of a 24/7 news operation and the pressures of executing breaking news; knowledge of new and emerging newsgathering technologies such as cellular bonded technology; superb communication and organizational skills

Preferred Qualifications
5+ years experience as a news photographer; knowledge of labor union contracts preferred.
Education
College degree required.
Additional Information
Candidates should upload their cover letter and resume at www.disneycareers.com.
Requisition ID # 555646BR

No phone calls, please.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Reporting Location - Chicago, IL
Related Topics:
careersabc7chicago jobs
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC7CHICAGO JOBS
Job: Staff Stagehand
Job: Staff Desk Assistant
New anchor assignments at ABC7 Eyewitness News
Job: Vacation Relief News Writer & Producer
More abc7chicago jobs
CAREERS
Cards Against Humanity hiring writers for $40 an hour
Want to travel for free? Delta Air Lines to hire new flight attendants
Job: Staff Stagehand
Black Women's Equal Pay Day reminds us of continuing women's pay gap
Dress for Success aims to empower women
More Careers
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Show More
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Ex-Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages charged in Nassar case
More News