Job: Newscast Producer

Job Description
Produce the top-rated afternoon newscast at the best television station in Chicago. ABC7 Chicago is in search of an experienced newsroom leader to join our news team.
Responsibilities
In addition to crafting a fast paced, visually compelling show, the producer is responsible for communicating with writers and reporters about the focus and format of their stories. The producer will also be responsible for creating graphics and editing video at their desktop.

Qualifications
Our ideal candidate will be a proven newsroom leader with impeccable judgement about news and use of station resources. We are looking for someone who will aggressively cover breaking news and showcase it creatively throughout the newscast. Strong writing, communication and organizational skills are a must. Consistent use of social media in all parts of newscast creation from story selection to on-air presentation is critical. 3-5 years of large market production experience is a requirement.

Required Education
College degree required.
Additional Information
Candidates should upload their cover letter and resume at www.disneycareers.com
Requisition ID# 634239BR

No phone calls, please

Equal opportunity employer- Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
