ABC7CHICAGO JOBS

Job: Part-Time Broadcast IT Specialist

Part-Time Broadcast IT Specialist

Job Description

WLS Television is seeking a Part-Time Broadcast IT Specialist

Responsibilities
Duties include monitoring and support of the Broadcast and IT infrastructure and operational systems. The TV station is a complex environment, and demands timely response to voice, email and other forms of electronic communication. Position requires flexibility of schedule; hours are primarily evenings with occasional weekend shifts throughout the year.

Basic Qualifications
Candidate must have a passion for and be comfortable working with current IT and television technologies, concepts and emerging trends. This individual must be a self-starter and able to learn quickly in a fast paced environment, working both independently and as part of diverse team. Must be an effective communicator with strong written, verbal and presentation skills. Individual will be required to maintain technical documentation. Requires good personal organization skills and the ability to multitask. Individual must have the confidence to take charge, be the leader as needed and triage in a crisis situation. Must be able to manage up and down, working with top level management, engineering staff, end users, clients and viewers. Should be able to perform detailed engineering research and analysis on-line, in order to solve non-trivial technical problems. Must be able to create professional drawings and presentations and use project management methodologies when working on team projects. Requires being comfortable providing local or remote technical support to people of all skill levels and backgrounds, along with the patience to mentor and train others as needed.
Preferred Qualifications
Candidate must have hands-on knowledge with Linux/Unix or Apple Macintosh. Candidate needs a solid understanding of WiFi and layers 2 & 3 TCP/IP protocols & packet capture concepts (Wireshark or other) for wired networks. Experience with enterprise software platforms including, SQL Database, Active directory, GPO's, automated software distribution techniques (Microsoft SCCM or other), server virtualization (VMWare or other) and cloud computing (Amazon AWS or other) concepts required. Development or coding experience with at least one or more of the following is a must, SQL, web2.0, VB, LAMP, AJAX, OOP, shell scripting or advanced batch scripting such as Microsoft PowerShell. Familiarity with computer based video and graphics systems, video editing, video streaming, codecs and file formats is desirable. Some familiarity with ITIL or IT best practice and security frameworks, computer security, enterprise data storage (SAN), archive and DR.

Required Education
This position requires a completed and verifiable four year degree in Computer Science or an engineering discipline.

Additional Information

Candidates should upload their cover letter and resume at
www.disneycareers.com Requisition ID# 527852BR
No phone calls, please

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Related Topics:
careersabc7chicago jobs
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC7CHICAGO JOBS
Job: Staff Desk Assistant
New anchor assignments at ABC7 Eyewitness News
Job: News Operations Manager
Job: Vacation Relief News Writer & Producer
Job: Multi-platform Programming Producer
More abc7chicago jobs
CAREERS
Black Women's Equal Pay Day reminds us of continuing women's pay gap
Dress for Success aims to empower women
Record number of teens employed by One Summer Chicago in 2018
This is how you can work for Amazon - from home
Aldi hiring 100 employees across Chicago area, NW Indiana
More Careers
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News