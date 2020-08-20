abc7chicago jobs

Job: Part-Time Producer, Windy City Live

Job Description
ABC 7 Chicago, WLS Television, an ABC/Disney owned television station and Chicago's #1 television station is looking for a highly motivated part-time Producer to provide support to our team of producers and managers for its top-rated daily live lifestyle and entertainment program, Windy City LIVE.

Windy City LIVE is a multi-faceted lifestyle show and we are seeking creatives who not only understand, but also have an unending curiosity about trending topics, current events, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, food, fitness and more, not only with a national appeal but with a Chicago-centric twist.

This individual will have an eye for crafting a digital narrative in conjunction with the leads of the show, able to work independently to execute field and some studio segments with creative direction from senior managers. We need someone who is efficient, organized and highly communicative who knows how to get things done in a face-paced, tight turnover work environment. Producers will also provide guidance and mentorship to Associate Producers, Production Assistants and Interns.

This position works very closely with the Senior Producer and reports to the Executive Producer.

This is NOT an entry level position. We need someone who can jump right in to support our busy, small team.

Job Responsibilities
Produce and manage field shoots with the creative vision of senior managers, coordinate pre- and post-production process.

Produce compelling, entertaining & local in-studio segments.

Pre-interview, write scripts, request graphics, rights & clearances coordination and facilitate logistics for segment and show execution.

Prepare talent briefing packets and brief hosts to walk through segment content.

Research, pitch and book Chicago-centric stories with a nationwide appeal.

Support the Sales/Marketing team in creating and producing integrated content for sales clients. Note: This is very much a client-facing role requiring excellent people skills.

Will serve as a mentor to an assigned Associate Producer who will assist in the production of segments and field shoots.

Will work across various departments including design (graphics), as well as assisting in programming efforts including producing content for ABC's Localish brand.

Candidate must have a proven track record of being a team player with a creative mind, ready to bring fresh ideas to the table.

Support senior managers on daily show-related tasks including logistical and organizational support.

Basic Qualifications
  • 5+ years working in the television industry

  • 3+ years of field and/or studio experience

  • 3+ years of live television experience

  • Must have the proven ability to take a story from concept to completion, including researching, interviewing, producing, and writing (shooting & editing skills preferred)

  • Strong editorial judgement

  • Tenacity to pitch the stories you believe in

  • Experience performing well under pressure

  • Strong interpersonal communication skills

  • A pro at social media and other digital tools

  • Willingness to work a flexible schedule. Some weekends/holidays may be required.


    • Preferred Qualifications
  • Ability to edit using Adobe Premiere preferred

  • Adobe suite proficiency preferred

  • Ability to shoot video using prosumer and DSLR cameras

  • Experience producing sales integrated content a plus

  • Client-facing experience a plus

  • Strong field production experience preferred

  • Lifestyle/daytime television experience a plus

  • Dalet experience a plus


    • Additional Information
    Interested applicants should upload a cover letter, resume and links at www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID #764816BR.

    Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
