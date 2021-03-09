Job: Race & Culture News Internship, Remote - Summer 2021

Job Description:
ABC7 (WLS-TV) Chicago is the Midwest flagship of the ABC television network. ABC7 leads the market in local news coverage with daily newscasts, and has been in a number one position in local news since March 1986. The station's offices and studios are located in The Loop in downtown Chicago.
The Race and Culture Unit launched in 2020 amid the national awakening on race. The Unit explores the impact of such things as race, ethnicity, culture, gender, sexual orientation on everyday life. The Unit also aims to expand the diversity of voices included in storytelling as a station.
Responsibilities:
A day in the life...
-Assist reporter developing and researching story ideas by reaching out to community
-Follow up on story pitch emails
-Log interviews with use of Dalet
-Help write digital stories
-Conduct Zoom interviews
Basic Qualifications:
What you bring to the role...
-Knowledge of how to log interviews, screen calls, and emails
-Some editorial experience determining the focus of the story
-Strong communication skills
-Cultural sensitivity
Preferred Qualifications:
-Familiarity with the television market
Required Education:
Junior, Senior, Grad Student or Recent Graduate within 18 months of graduation at the time of application
Preferred Education:
Pursuing a degree, or recently completed a degree, in Communications, Journalism or Broadcast Studies
Additional Information:
-Must possess unrestricted work authorization
-Must be at least 18 years old
-At the time of application, must currently be enrolled in an accredited college or university taking at least one class in the semester/quarter (spring) prior to participation in the internship program - OR - be a recent graduate of an accredited college or university within the last six (6) months - OR - be currently participating in the Disney College Program, Disney Culinary Program or Disney Professional Internship Program in order to qualify for this internship.
-This internship is a remote internship. Intern must be able to work remotely for the duration of the internship, providing their own computer, reliable internet connection, as well as a quiet, dedicated work space.
-Must not have completed one year of continual employment on a Disney internship or program
-All students must provide a consistent, reliable work schedule during the session
-This position is remote, and can be located utilizing a dedicated home office that includes reliable internet and phone service
Program Dates:
-Must be available from end of May through August
-Must be willing to work 16-20 hours each week
Candidates should upload a cover letter and resume at www.disneycareers.com.
Requisition ID # 775885BR
No phone calls, please.
Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Job: Race & Culture News Internship, Remote - Summer 2021
ABC7CHICAGO JOBS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News