Job: Reporter

Job Description
ABC7 Chicago is looking for an enterprising and energetic reporter to cover a wide range of topics.

Responsibilities
Gathering and reporting news for all platforms. We're looking for a reporter who researches and pitches interesting stories, works sources to break news and brings energy to their reporting through good writing, use of best visuals and active live shots. Reporter may be assigned to a specific franchise.

Basic Qualifications
Must be able to work under intense deadline pressure to turn stories for multiple newscasts as well as digital platforms. Must have solid writing and reporting skills. Must show competency and interest in engaging with digital audiences.

Preferred Skills
Ability and knowledge of shooting and editing video

Required Education

College degree required; 3-5 years of large market experience preferred

Additional Information
This is an AFTRA represented position.

Candidates should upload their cover letter and resume at www.disneycareers.com. Requisition ID# 691406BR
No phone calls, please
Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
