Job: Senior Media Manager

WLS - TV is seeking an experienced, hands-on manager who will facilitate continued evolution of content production and delivery through multiple services including digital platforms and traditional broadcasts.
Responsibilities:
Candidate will participate in conceptualization, design and implementation of new technologies, as well as ongoing operation to support the fast-paced newsroom of the news leader in Chicago. This individual will work closely with editors, news producers, photographers, executive producers and management to ensure the timely and accurate production of newscasts, special reports and special segments. The candidate will assist with the design, implementation and maintenance of workflows between the IT and the News department. Also the candidate will manage media mangers, editors and develop weekly schedules.
Basic Qualifications:
- Qualified applicants will have significant experience in modern news production techniques including non-linear edit systems, media asset management (MAM), production automation systems and network/IP- based media systems
- Candidates must demonstrate exceptional interpersonal skills, and be proficient verbal and written communicators
- Demonstrates an enthusiasm for learning new technologies, tools and procedures to address short and long-term challenges
- Excellent analytical, diagnostic and problem solving skills coupled with the ability to communicate with both technical and non-technical audiences
- A minimum of 5 yeas' experience with news production broadcast digital
- Proficiency in Windows and Mac operating systems, file transcoding and transfer mechanisms, Adobe product line
WLS-TV is a 24/7 operation and the candidate may be required to work non-traditional shifts such as weekends/holidays, and be willing to be on call and/or work extra hours as needed. Candidate should be able to lift and carry equipment as necessary.
Required Educations:
A college degree or equivalent is required
Additional Information
Candidates should upload their cover letter and resume at www.disneycareers.com.
Requisition ID# 667371BR
No phone calls, please.
Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity