Job Description:
ABC 7 Chicago is seeking a dynamic and self-motivated special projects producer of linear and streaming content.
Responsibilities:
Responsibilities include producing reports for multiple platforms, working with the news director and assistant news director to plan and execute coverage of station initiatives and high profile events and interacting regularly with community leaders to develop relationships that lead to story ideas. The special projects producer must be able to identify high-impact content and ensure it meets ABC 7's standards for journalistic integrity and production quality.
Basic Qualifications:
The successful candidate will demonstrate a track record of credible, creative story-telling with minimal oversight. This position requires someone with strong editorial judgment, skilled at cultivating a story from conception to air. Strong writing, communication and organizational skills are a must. 3-5 years of medium to large market experience is required. Must be willing to work unpredictable hours.
Preferred Qualifications:
Ability to shoot and non-linear edit, or willingness to learn.
Required Education:
College degree required.
Additional Information:
Candidates should upload a cover letter and resume at www.disneycareers.com.
Requisition ID # 775803BR
No phone calls, please.
Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Reporting Location - Chicago, IL
Job: Special Projects Producer
