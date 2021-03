Job: Special Projects Producer

ABC 7 Chicago is seeking a dynamic and self-motivated special projects producer of linear and streaming content.Responsibilities include producing reports for multiple platforms, working with the news director and assistant news director to plan and execute coverage of station initiatives and high profile events and interacting regularly with community leaders to develop relationships that lead to story ideas. The special projects producer must be able to identify high-impact content and ensure it meets ABC 7's standards for journalistic integrity and production quality.The successful candidate will demonstrate a track record of credible, creative story-telling with minimal oversight. This position requires someone with strong editorial judgment, skilled at cultivating a story from conception to air. Strong writing, communication and organizational skills are a must. 3-5 years of medium to large market experience is required. Must be willing to work unpredictable hours.Ability to shoot and non-linear edit, or willingness to learn.College degree required.Candidates should upload a cover letter and resume at www.disneycareers.com Requisition ID # 775803BRNo phone calls, please.Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender IdentityReporting Location - Chicago, IL