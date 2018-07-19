Job: Staff Desk Assistant

ABC7CHICAGO JOBS

ABC7 Chicago is looking for a resourceful, aggressive journalist to become part of the nerve center of our news gathering operation for all platforms.

Responsibilities
The successful candidate will be an aggressive, self-sufficient journalist who recognizes a good news story and understands what it takes to bring it to audiences on all platforms. We need someone who is a team player, works well under deadline pressure and is comfortable juggling multiple duties. Those duties include field producing, making phone calls, monitoring social media, dispatching crews and communicating new information to the newsroom in a timely manner.

Basic Qualifications
Must understand and adhere to all journalistic standards when developing stories for all ABC7 platforms. Must be an excellent communicator. Must understand how to leverage social media as a news gathering tool.

Required Education

College degree required

Preferred Qualifications
Newsroom experience strongly preferred.

Additional Information
This is a NABET represented position

Requisition ID # 576452BR
Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity

Reporting Location - Chicago, IL
