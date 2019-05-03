Job Description
ABC 7 Chicago's #1 news is seeking a creative and self-motivated news writer and producer to join our team.
Basic Qualifications
The ideal candidate will have outstanding news judgment and be able to craft a thoughtful, visually compelling newscast that meets the high journalistic standards of ABC7 Chicago. Strong organizational and time-management skills are a must. Duties also include creating some graphics, desktop editing and producing content for our digital platforms. Must be willing to work a variety of shifts, including weekends.
Required Education
Must have 3-5 experience producing newscasts. Large market experience is preferred. College degree required.
Additional Information
This is a NABET represented position. Interested applicants should upload a cover letter, resume and links at www.disneycareers.com.
Requisition ID # 663936BR
No phone calls, please.
Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Job: Staff News Writer & Producer
ABC7CHICAGO JOBS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News