Job: Staff News Writer & Producer

Staff News Writer & Producer

Job Description
ABC 7 Chicago's #1 news is seeking a creative and self-motivated news writer and producer to join our team.

Basic Qualifications
The ideal candidate will have outstanding news judgment and be able to craft a thoughtful, visually compelling newscast that meets the high journalistic standards of ABC7 Chicago. Strong organizational and time-management skills are a must. Duties also include creating some graphics, desktop editing and producing content for our digital platforms. Must be willing to work a variety of shifts, including weekends.

Required Education
Must have 3-5 experience producing newscasts. Large market experience is preferred. College degree required.

Additional Information

This is a NABET represented position. Interested applicants should upload a cover letter, resume and links at www.disneycareers.com.
Requisition ID # 663936BR

No phone calls, please.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
