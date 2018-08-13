Job: Staff Stagehand

Job Description
ABC7 Chicago is seeking a Full-time Stagehand to join our team
Responsibilities
Must be capable of handling studio lights, sets, scenery and props as well as operating staging equipment, lighting consoles, and operating teleprompter.
Qualifications
Candidate must have at least 5 years experience in TV news and program studio production.
Experience is essential in television remote setups and lighting. Candidate must be available to work all shifts, including nights and weekends.
Additional Information
Applicant must become a member of the Theatrical Stage Employees Union Local 2. Salary is based on the I.A.T.S.E./ABC Agreement. Eligible applicants should upload their cover letter and resume at www.disneycareers.com
Requisition ID # 584004BR
No phone calls, please.
Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Reporting Location - Chicago, IL
