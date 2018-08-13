Job: Staff Stagehand

ABC7 Chicago is seeking a Full-time Stagehand to join our teamMust be capable of handling studio lights, sets, scenery and props as well as operating staging equipment, lighting consoles, and operating teleprompter.Candidate must have at least 5 years experience in TV news and program studio production.Experience is essential in television remote setups and lighting. Candidate must be available to work all shifts, including nights and weekends.Applicant must become a member of the Theatrical Stage Employees Union Local 2. Salary is based on the I.A.T.S.E./ABC Agreement. Eligible applicants should upload their cover letter and resume at www.disneycareers.comRequisition ID # 584004BRNo phone calls, please.Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender IdentityReporting Location - Chicago, IL