Job: Studio/Media Center Engineer, Full-Time

Job Description
ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago is looking for a full-time studio/media center engineer.

Responsibilities
Duties include studio camera, studio audio, audio assist (A2/PA) and Media Center operation. Experience with satellite and microwave operations is also required. Media Center responsibilities include at times, preparing all pre-recorded program elements for air including: ingesting commercials and promos, and recording and segmenting programming for later playback.

Basic Qualifications
The candidate must have 2-3 years experience working with various HD formats (XDCam and File based). The candidate must have knowledge of ITX Automation, router systems, CC encoding, and satellite control operation. The successful candidate must also be able to troubleshoot in last-minute situations; perform duties quickly and efficiently; be able to work with minimal supervision; and have good communication skills dealing with various internal departments.

Additional Information
This is a NABET represented position and union membership is required. Interested applicants should upload a cover letter and resume to www.disneycareers.com.
Requisition ID # 699452BR
No phone calls, please.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity

Reporting Location - Chicago, IL
