Job: Vacation Relief News Photographer/Editor

Job Description:
WLS-TV, Chicago, is seeking an experienced ENG News Photographer to fill a Vacation Relief position.

Responsibilities:
Successful candidate will have a proven track record in the fast-paced, high-pressured environment of daily local news gathering. Candidate should possess excellent people skills, and a strong work ethic.

Basic Qualifications
- Working knowledge of P2 camera systems, Adobe Premier Pro editing and bonded cellular transmission technologies (Dejero and Live U)
- Able to operate ENG and SNG vehicles and live remote equipment
- Able to produce high-impact visuals to support all platforms

- Skilled editor open to innovative story telling
- Applicants must be able to lift and carry 30 lbs. of equipment
- Able to work all shifts including nights, weekends and holidays
Applicant should have a minimum of 5 years' experience in a major market, a college degree and a valid driver's license, with a good driving record.

Preferred Qualifications
Experience with KU uplinks, Adobe Premiere editing and live streaming video is a plus.

Additional Information:
This position is represented by NABET.

All interested applicants must apply online at www.disneycareers.com by uploading a resume file, cover letter and list of references. Requisition ID# 743086BR

No phone calls, please.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
