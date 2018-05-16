ABC7CHICAGO JOBS

Job: Vacation Relief News Writer & Producer

Vacation Relief News Writer & Producer

Job Description

ABC 7, Chicago's #1 news is seeking a creative and self-motivated news writer and producer to join our team.

Basic Qualifications
The ideal candidate will have outstanding news judgment and be able to craft a thoughtful, visually compelling newscast that meets the high journalistic standards of ABC7 Chicago. Strong organizational and time-management skills are a must. Duties also include creating some graphics and desktop editing. Should be active on social media and understand how to leverage digital platforms for newscast production. Must be willing to work a variety of shifts including weekends.

Required Education
Must have 3-5 years' experience producing newscasts. Large market experience is preferred. College degree required.

Additional Information

This is a NABET represented position. Interested applicants should upload a cover letter, resume and links at "www.disneycareers.com"
Requisition ID # 558182BR

No phone calls, please.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Reporting Location - Chicago, IL
Related Topics:
careersabc7chicago jobs
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC7CHICAGO JOBS
Job: Staff Desk Assistant
New anchor assignments at ABC7 Eyewitness News
Job: News Operations Manager
Job: Multi-platform Programming Producer
More abc7chicago jobs
CAREERS
Black Women's Equal Pay Day reminds us of continuing women's pay gap
Dress for Success aims to empower women
Record number of teens employed by One Summer Chicago in 2018
This is how you can work for Amazon - from home
Aldi hiring 100 employees across Chicago area, NW Indiana
More Careers
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News