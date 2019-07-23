Job Description
The Visual Content Producer will work to invigorate local news stories at WLS-TV/Chicago through techniques including use of motion graphics and special effects. This one-year fellowship is in conjunction with the Reinventing Local TV News Project at Northeastern University and the Visual Content Producer will also function as a research partner.
Responsibilities
The VCP is responsible for planning, pitching, and executing both small and large scale concepts in a wide variety of styles using programs such as Autodesk Maya and Adobe After Effects.
Basic Qualifications
Both 2D and 3D animation skills are needed as well as proficiency in the Adobe Suite and Autodesk Maya. Knowledge in software such as Substance Painter recommended. The VCP will work largely in an explorative and experimental way, collaborating with the news team to create graphic content that best fits a story's narrative.
Additional Information
The position will be a full-time, salaried role with benefits; the television station will make hiring decisions and will employ the producer, who will also serve as an industry liaison to the Northeastern faculty.
Candidates should upload their cover letter and resume at www.disneycareers.com. Requisition ID# 691143BR
No phone calls, please
Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Job: Visual Content Producer
ABC7CHICAGO JOBS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News