Job: Weekend Assignment Editor/Desk Assistant

ABC7 Chicago is looking for a resourceful, aggressive journalist to become part of the weekend assignment desk team.

Responsibilities:



The successful candidate will be an aggressive, self-sufficient journalist who recognizes a good news story and understands what it takes to bring it to audiences on all platforms.

Duties include:


  • Coordinating news coverage and dispatching colleagues to news stories

  • Collaborating with news managers and producers to plan and execute news coverage

  • Gathering information and verifying facts of news stories

  • Monitoring scanners, social media, email and other information sources for news stories


  • Maintaining contact and developing relationships with newsmakers, agencies, police and fire departments and other news sources

  • Communicating new information to colleagues in a timely manner

  • Ability to post information on digital platforms, including social media


    • Basic Qualifications:



    Must understand and meet all journalistic and ethical standards when developing stories for all ABC7 platforms. Must be an excellent communicator and team player who demonstrates ability to assess newsworthiness of information. Must understand how to leverage social media as a news gathering tool.

    Required Education: College degree required

    Preferred Qualifications: 3-5 years newsroom experience strongly preferred.

    Additional Information: This is a NABET represented position

    Candidates should apply on line at www.disneycareers.com Requisition ID#: 771687BR

    Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity

    Reporting Location - Chicago, IL
