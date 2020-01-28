abc7chicago jobs

Job: Weekend Daypart Executive Producer

Job Description:
WLS-TV in Chicago is looking for a Weekend Daypart Executive Producer to oversee all of our platforms and lead our weekend content creation team. This EP will be responsible for content for our newscasts, digital properties and social platforms. A successful candidate will have strong leadership skills, impeccable news judgment and excellent digital and social media abilities. You should also be familiar with the Chicago news market and be able to guide, coach and mentor staff. We're looking for someone with a creative and competitive spirit.

Responsibilities:
- Oversee editorial content for weekend newscasts, digital and social platforms, including story selection, production and newsroom management
- Design and implement strategies to engage and build audiences across platforms
- Collaborate with and manage weekend producers and newsroom staff
- Conflict resolution and team engagement to address any issues that may arise in the newsroom
- Manage weekend staffing needs and schedules

Basic Qualifications
- Minimum 5 years' experience in news production in a major TV market
- Experience managing a team
- Demonstrated ability to work under deadline pressure in a fast-paced environment
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Must be flexible with working hours and adaptable to change

Preferred Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in journalism, communication or related field
Additional Information:
Candidates should upload their cover letter and resume at www.disneycareers.com. Requisition ID # 744727BR

No phone calls, please.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Related topics:
careersabc7chicago jobs
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC7CHICAGO JOBS
Job: Vacation Relief News Photographer/Editor
Job: Daily Hire Desk Assistant
Job: Cross Platform Business Development Account Executive
Job: Daily Hire News Writer & Producer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus spreads from Chicago woman to husband in first human-to-human transmission in US
Global emergency declared over coronavirus: WHO
Man charged in 2017 murder of Diamond Turner
Robbers kidnap victim leaving Fulton River District bar, police say
Man's body found, baby still missing after Florida triple murder
7,000 stuck on cruise ship amid coronavirus concerns
Naperville man buys $6M Super Bowl ad for vet school that saved dog's life
Show More
Zion woman killed in Waukegan hit-and-run
Father made up story about home invasion after child killed: Police
Wounded CPD sergeant recovering after witnessing shooting, helping catch suspect
CPD interim supt. announces department reorganization
Trump defense says acts to help reelection not impeachable
More TOP STORIES News