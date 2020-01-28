Job Description:
WLS-TV in Chicago is looking for a Weekend Daypart Executive Producer to oversee all of our platforms and lead our weekend content creation team. This EP will be responsible for content for our newscasts, digital properties and social platforms. A successful candidate will have strong leadership skills, impeccable news judgment and excellent digital and social media abilities. You should also be familiar with the Chicago news market and be able to guide, coach and mentor staff. We're looking for someone with a creative and competitive spirit.
Responsibilities:
- Oversee editorial content for weekend newscasts, digital and social platforms, including story selection, production and newsroom management
- Design and implement strategies to engage and build audiences across platforms
- Collaborate with and manage weekend producers and newsroom staff
- Conflict resolution and team engagement to address any issues that may arise in the newsroom
- Manage weekend staffing needs and schedules
Basic Qualifications
- Minimum 5 years' experience in news production in a major TV market
- Experience managing a team
- Demonstrated ability to work under deadline pressure in a fast-paced environment
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Must be flexible with working hours and adaptable to change
Preferred Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in journalism, communication or related field
Additional Information:
Candidates should upload their cover letter and resume at www.disneycareers.com. Requisition ID # 744727BR
No phone calls, please.
Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Job: Weekend Daypart Executive Producer
ABC7CHICAGO JOBS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News