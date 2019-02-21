Job: Windy City Live Producer

Job Description
Chicago's No. 1 television station is looking for a producer to join a small team of hard working, well-connected creatives who bring a ton of energy and smarts to the party. Windy City LIVE is a one-hour studio-based local show with a LIVE audience. The popular program features topical news, pop culture, celebrity guests and regular features. WCL is showcased across the three screens (TV, Internet, smart phones) and has the largest social media following of any local television program in the country.
Job Responsibilities
Create ideas for compelling, entertaining & local segments and full-hour themed shows; research guests/topics; develop content, questions and conduct guest pre-interviews. Prep hosts for shows. Managing daily workload while planning for shows down the road is part of the responsibility of a WCL producer. Candidate will also be asked to re-purpose daily content for some of our digital and national streams / initiatives.
Basic Qualifications
Must wear many hats, bringing multiple skill-sets to the effort. Strong research capabilities and resourcefulness an absolute must. Solid organizational skills and concentration to detail critical. Great planners and time-managers. Candidate must be able to lay out an entire show from start to finish and have guests / segments that reflect living in Chicago with a focus on Chicago issues, lifestyle, parenting, entertainment etc...
Preferred Qualifications
Good editorial judgement, ability to prioritize and work on tight deadlines are a must. At least three years of LIVE TV experience are required. Although rare, working some weekends and holidays may be required. Non-linear editing and working knowledge of DSLR camera is also preferred.
Additional Information
Interested applicants should upload a resume along with references online at www.disneycareers.com.
Requisition ID# 641441BR
No phone calls please.
Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender
Identity
