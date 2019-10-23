Careers

Macy's to hold national holiday hiring event Thursday

Looking for a holiday hustle? Macy's plans to hire about 80,000 seasonal employees.

The company is holding a national hiring event for seasonal workers from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 24. The events will take place at all stores, call centers and distribution and fulfillment centers.

Macy's, Inc. is offering full-time, part-time and flexible positions at Macy's and Bloomingdale's stores, as they expect a busy holiday shopping season.

If you can't make it to a hiring event on Thursday, Macy's, Inc. is offering phone interviews for online applicants. Candidates can apply and discover opportunities 24/7 nationwide by visiting macysJOBS.com or bloomingdalesJOBS.com.

According to Macy's, Inc., approximately one third of Macy's store leadership colleagues started their Macy's careers during the holiday season.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersholidayjob fairmacy'sjobs
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot delivers budget address as city faces $838M deficit
Teachers strike march in Chicago as mayor gives budget address
Cubs to hire David Ross as next manager: ESPN
Great Highwood Pumpkin Fest celebrates 10 years of jack-o'-lantern walls
Family says Burr Oak Cemetery 'disrupted' relative's gravesite
Hackers can crack passwords thought to be strong, access accounts
Mom spooked after seeing 'ghost baby' in son's crib
Show More
3 charged in Jefferson Park carjacking; 2 kids were in backseat
Chicago named Rattiest City: Orkin
News Fix: Wednesday's Top Stories
Teen found dead near Penn State campus, fraternity suspended
Astros fan dies on way home from ALCS win
More TOP STORIES News