CHICAGO (WLS) -- As we observe International Women's Day, we also reflect on the effect the pandemic has had for women in the workforce.Millions of women have been driven to leave their jobs and for those who remain, the challenge of equal pay for equal work is more important than ever.So how do women fight for what they are worth? Kristen Prinz, of Chicago's Prinz Law Firm, specializes in employment law and counsels women on how to advocate for themselves.Prinz joined ABC7 to talk about some tips for women, offering a proposal that is clear, but not inflexible.