Quick Tip: Fake job search firms prey on job-seekers

The Federal Trade Commission says there are fake executive job search firms, some with fake websites and emails. Some even set up fake interviews and ask job-seekers to pay them.
Experts say that many executive search firms or head hunters will not ask for any money at all because they get paid by the company hiring you. Hopeful candidates paid $1,200-$2,500 for resume and recruiting services.
The FTC says the scammers are targeting those with executive experience.
Here are some tips to avoid getting duped:
If you spot an executive placement or other scam, report it to the FTC at ftc.gov/complaint.