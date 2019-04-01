Careers

Quick Tip: Fake job search firms prey on job-seekers

Fake headhunters and fraudulent executive job search firms are preying on job-seekers.

The Federal Trade Commission says there are fake executive job search firms, some with fake websites and emails. Some even set up fake interviews and ask job-seekers to pay them.

Experts say that many executive search firms or head hunters will not ask for any money at all because they get paid by the company hiring you. Hopeful candidates paid $1,200-$2,500 for resume and recruiting services.

The FTC says the scammers are targeting those with executive experience.

Here are some tips to avoid getting duped:

  • Do your research. Do online searches for the company name along with the words "complaint," "scam" or "reviews."

  • Only use firms that are recommended by people you trust in your industry.


  • Check the email address. Some legit recruiters do use their personal emails, but it's safer if they use a company email.

  • If you decide to hire your own headhunter, check out the firm before you pay.


    • For more information on job scams, visit the FTC website.

    If you spot an executive placement or other scam, report it to the FTC at ftc.gov/complaint.
