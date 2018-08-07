CAREERS

Record number of teens employed by One Summer Chicago in 2018

Teenagers and young adults are working hard and making Chicago proud.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Teenagers and young adults are working hard and making Chicago proud this summer.

The mayor's office said the city's One Summer Chicago program employed a record-high 32,000 young people this year, compared to 14,000 seven years ago.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel will visit participants in Chicago's West Town neighborhood on Tuesday to celebrate the program's success.

One Summer Chicago places young people from ages 14 to 24 into subsidized jobs for six to eight weeks at government agencies, non-profits and businesses, giving them early work experience.

This year, participants have been working with crews from the city's infrastructure team.

Teenagers from four community organizations have painted more than 100 viaducts, mulched nearly 2,100 trees, collected more than 600 bags of trash and cleaned more than 40 boulevards.

The six-week program closes this week. The city is currently pushing for more federal funding for the program.
