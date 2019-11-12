abc7chicago jobs

Senior Producer, Windy City Live

Job Description
Chicago's #1 television station is looking for a Senior Producer to lead a team of hard working creatives. Windy City LIVE is an award winning one-hour studio-based local show with a live audience. The popular program features topical news, pop culture, celebrity guests and stories that make Chicagoans proud.

The ideal candidate would be an experienced television/digital video producer with management leadership experience and an extensive background in the "talk" genre and format. The Senior Producer will not only work with producers day-to-day on show production & segment ideas but also plan / create major show initiatives that best serve the viewership / Chicagoland.

Job Responsibilities

Managing the day to day editorial vision of WCL, including developing ideas for compelling entertaining and local segments and themed shows
Responsible for working with producers day-to-day on the editorial content within each show
Frequent involvement in day of show production
Support Producers in all aspects of show development and production
Work closely with the sales and marketing team to develop integrated content

Basic Qualifications

Candidate must be extremely personable, highly organized, comfortable with emerging technology and change, and have a love for Chicago.10+ years working in the in the TV industry (5+ in Live TV).
5+ years of management experience.
Experience in a Control Room environment
Solid communication skills, highly creative and able to innovate on the fly
Must be dialed into all things Chicago along with a solid understanding of the city, suburbs and what motivates people to tune in.
Experience across multi-platforms

Preferred Qualifications

The preferred candidate will have extensive knowledge and understanding of all things "Chicago", and will demonstrate a passion for the community.

Additional Information
Interested applicants should upload a resume along with references online at www.disneycareers.com.
Requisition ID# 723285BR

No phone calls please.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity

Reporting Location - Chicago, IL
Related topics:
careersabc7chicago jobs
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC7CHICAGO JOBS
Job: Daily Hire Desk Assistant
Job: Cross Platform Business Development Account Executive
Job: Staff News Writer & Producer
Job: Daily Hire News Writer & Producer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: Dangerous, record cold moves in
Chicago rapper Lil Reese shot, critically injured in Country Club Hills
Straw purchases fuel Chicago gun violence, drug cartel mayhem
Disney+ streaming app goes live with decades of movies, TV shows
World's largest Starbucks opens on Magnificent Mile Friday
Former President Carter out of surgery, no complications
Chicago AccuWeather: Record cold Tuesday, with frigid wind chills
Show More
Aurora officers return to duty after Henry Pratt mass shooting
'He was a great man. He loved everybody,' Portage Park stabbing victim ID'd
Mayor Lightfoot heading to Springfield to push for rework of tax formula for Chicago casino
Supreme Court lets Sandy Hook shooting lawsuit go forward
Former Michigan State, Detroit Lions WR Charles Rogers dies at age 38
More TOP STORIES News