Senior Producer, Windy City Live

Job Description
Chicago's #1 television station is looking for a Senior Producer to lead a team of hard working creatives. Windy City LIVE is an award winning one-hour studio-based local show with a live audience. The popular program features topical news, pop culture, celebrity guests and stories that make Chicagoans proud.
The ideal candidate would be an experienced television/digital video producer with management leadership experience and an extensive background in the "talk" genre and format. The Senior Producer will not only work with producers day-to-day on show production & segment ideas but also plan / create major show initiatives that best serve the viewership / Chicagoland.
Job Responsibilities
Managing the day to day editorial vision of WCL, including developing ideas for compelling entertaining and local segments and themed shows
Responsible for working with producers day-to-day on the editorial content within each show
Frequent involvement in day of show production
Support Producers in all aspects of show development and production
Work closely with the sales and marketing team to develop integrated content
Basic Qualifications
Candidate must be extremely personable, highly organized, comfortable with emerging technology and change, and have a love for Chicago.10+ years working in the in the TV industry (5+ in Live TV).
5+ years of management experience.
Experience in a Control Room environment
Solid communication skills, highly creative and able to innovate on the fly
Must be dialed into all things Chicago along with a solid understanding of the city, suburbs and what motivates people to tune in.
Experience across multi-platforms
Preferred Qualifications
The preferred candidate will have extensive knowledge and understanding of all things "Chicago", and will demonstrate a passion for the community.
Additional Information
Interested applicants should upload a resume along with references online at www.disneycareers.com.
Requisition ID# 723285BR
No phone calls please.
Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Reporting Location - Chicago, IL
Senior Producer, Windy City Live
