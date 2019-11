Senior Producer, Windy City Live

Chicago's #1 television station is looking for a Senior Producer to lead a team of hard working creatives. Windy City LIVE is an award winning one-hour studio-based local show with a live audience. The popular program features topical news, pop culture, celebrity guests and stories that make Chicagoans proud.The ideal candidate would be an experienced television/digital video producer with management leadership experience and an extensive background in the "talk" genre and format. The Senior Producer will not only work with producers day-to-day on show production & segment ideas but also plan / create major show initiatives that best serve the viewership / Chicagoland.Managing the day to day editorial vision of WCL, including developing ideas for compelling entertaining and local segments and themed showsResponsible for working with producers day-to-day on the editorial content within each showFrequent involvement in day of show productionSupport Producers in all aspects of show development and productionWork closely with the sales and marketing team to develop integrated contentCandidate must be extremely personable, highly organized, comfortable with emerging technology and change, and have a love for Chicago.10+ years working in the in the TV industry (5+ in Live TV).5+ years of management experience.Experience in a Control Room environmentSolid communication skills, highly creative and able to innovate on the flyMust be dialed into all things Chicago along with a solid understanding of the city, suburbs and what motivates people to tune in.Experience across multi-platformsThe preferred candidate will have extensive knowledge and understanding of all things "Chicago", and will demonstrate a passion for the community.Interested applicants should upload a resume along with references online at www.disneycareers.com Requisition ID# 723285BRNo phone calls please.Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender IdentityReporting Location - Chicago, IL