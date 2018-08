EMBED >More News Videos It's Take Our Sons and Daughters to Work Day at ABC7 Eyewitness News!

It's Take Our Sons and Daughters to Work Day at ABC7 Eyewitness News!Children of employees from several departments at WLS-TV visited the studio Thursday morning to learn about what their parents do at work.They got to take a behind-the-scenes tour with Traffic Anchor Roz Varon and made their TV debuts on the 11 a.m. broadcast with anchors Tanja Babich and Terrell Brown and Meteorologist Tracy Butler.