Hiring underway for 2,000 openings at new Target distribution center in Little Village

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Target plans to hire 2,000 people for distribution center in Little Village

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Target plans to hire 2,000 people for a distribution center in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.

Multiple career or hiring events will be held in the Little Village community through May, according to Target officials. Local residents can apply for a variety of open positions at these events.

Target committed to offering market-competitive pay and benefits. At the Little Village distribution center, positions start at $18 an hour, Target said.

Additionally, Target will provide training and development for its team members, along with opportunities to build skills to succeed in their jobs and careers. Target said it also offers education benefits such as tuition and GED reimbursement in order to support team members' continuous learning. The investment in the team will allow Target to continue to recruit and retain strong team members, according to Target officials.

The redevelopment of the site has been controversial. It is the same location where a botched demolition of a smokestack left the neighborhood covered in dust and debris last year. The developer was hit with fines, but some residents argued the project should not receive millions in tax subsidies.

Candidates can visit the Target website to apply for a role.
