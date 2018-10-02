Sunday is not such a "funday" for a growing number of Americans.According to new research by LinkedIn, 80 percent of professionals experience what's known as the "Sunday Scaries".The Sunday Scaries are the building anxiety that sets in on Sunday nights before the return of the work week.Professionals say the top causes are worrying about the workload, balancing professional and personal to-dos, and thinking about the unfinished tasks from the week before.The survey looked at more than 1,000 adults across the United States who are employed full-time, part-time or self-employed.Younger professionals appear suffer the most.Data shows the condition affects Generation Z by 94 percent, millennials by 91 percent, compared to 72 percent of Generation X professional, and 69 percent of baby boomers.There are ways to tune the Sunday Scaries out and make the most of the week ahead.LinkedIn recommends reminding yourself to reflect on your career and all your accomplishment so you can stop sweating the small stuff and keep dreaming big.As soon as the dread starts kicking in, start jotting down tomorrow's priorities and little reminders to help you focus on the here and now.And make sure to talk about it and ask advice from others.