CAREERS

Want to get paid to travel and take photos? Apply to be a Days Inn sun-tern

EMBED </>More Videos

Days Inn is offering a paid vacation that will satisfy your wanderlust and add $10,000 to your bank account. (AP Photo/Sam Eifling)

By
Want to get paid to travel across the country this summer?

If we had your attention at the words "paid to travel," then Days Inn might have the perfect opportunity for a picture perfect summer you'll never forget.

The Days Inn Hotel chain is accepting applications for interns, or as they call them, sun-terns.

The gig sounds like it could definitely satisfy your wanderlust. You'll fly across the country for a month from city to city going on pre-paid adventures, from yoga in San Diego to sailing in Miami.

Part of the job also requires documenting your adventures and taking photos that'll be featured in Days Inn hotels, on their website and social media platforms.

Oh, and there's a $10,000 stipend.

The company says it's looking for creative photographers who are thrill seekers with a passion for travel, adventure and the outdoors.

You don't have to be a professional photographer, either. Days Inn says amateurs are welcome as long as they're 21 and older.

Convinced this is the job for you? Click here to apply.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersinternshipsummertravelhotelvacationjobs
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREERS
Cards Against Humanity hiring writers for $40 an hour
Want to travel for free? Delta Air Lines to hire new flight attendants
Job: Staff Stagehand
Black Women's Equal Pay Day reminds us of continuing women's pay gap
Dress for Success aims to empower women
More Careers
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Show More
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News