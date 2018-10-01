CAREERS

Tips for refreshing your resume

Did you know that the majority of people do not have an updated resume?

Did you know that the majority of people do not have an updated resume? They're important, not only for job seekers, but for promotions as well.

Jessica Schaeffer from the LaSalle Network stopped by ABC7 with some resume do's and don'ts as we head into fall.

Don't:
- Include software skills like PowerPoint or Excel - it's a given
- Include high school or college jobs, if you've been in workforce a few years
- Don't Lie

Do:
- Tailor it for each job you're applying for
- Use action verbs
- Get rid of objective
- Include Numbers/ qualitative data when possible
