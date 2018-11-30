WINDY CITY LIVE

Twin doctors launch website for women of color considering a medical career

Twin doctors Brittani and Brandi Jackson have launched a website to "support and inspire those traditionally underrepresented" in the health care field.

Twin doctors Brittani and Brandi Jackson are changing the face of medicine.

Originally from Twinsburg, Ohio, the twins did everything together until college. Brittani attended the University of Michigan Medical School and Brandi attended Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. They both attended the University of Illinois at Chicago for their residency programs and were even separately voted chief residents by their peers.

Brittani and Brandi are currently committed to serving Chicago's underserved communities, and they recently launched a question-and-answer website www.medlikeme.com.

The twins hope to diversify medicine and are encouraging women of color to pursue the medical field.
