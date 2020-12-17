Money Fix

Unemployment overpayment relief: Proposed legislation may allow claimants to keep money

By and Ann Pistone
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Relief may be in sight for thousands of unemployed people across the country who were told they were "overpaid" by the state.

Now there may be legislation that could allow claimants to keep the money they were told to give back.

"I'm on unemployment for a reason. Like, I don't have work and so I don't have a way of paying that back," said Jeff Kmiec, who reached out to the ABC 7 I-Team.

RELATED: Some Illinois PUA unemployment recipients told to pay back thousands of dollars to IDES in alleged over-payment

The ABC 7 I-Team has heard from dozens of unemployed Illinois residents, like Kmiec, who filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance through IDES. They've been told to come up with thousands of dollars to pay back to the state after being "overpaid."

The Illinois Department of Employment Security said the "overpayment" problem can occur because PUA applicants are approved quickly, and their income may initially be overestimated and later corrected.

However, applicants said they correctly filed PUA claims.

On Thursday, U.S. Senators, Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin, introduced bipartisan legislation to "help fix an error" causing the problem.

RELATED: Illinois unemployment PUA participants say state demanding they pay back thousands, slashing weekly benefits

If passed, The Relief for Working Families Act would provide states discretion to waive the PUA overpayments, for individuals like Kmiec who "acted in good faith."

Kmiec was excited to hear about Thursday's proposed legislation because he's still out of work and is still being told he owes money back.

The ABC 7 I-Team asked the state's unemployment office about the legislation, but they have not yet responded.
