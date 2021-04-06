Careers

United Airlines accepting flight school applications

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- United Airlines is looking for pilots!

The Chicago-based airline plans to train 5,000 new pilots by 2030 and is accepting applications for its flight school Aviate Academy, which expects to enroll 100 students this year.


They've also finalized partnerships with three Historically Black Colleges to identify top talent and recruit them to the Aviate program.

This is part of their new diversity goal for 50-percent of their students to be women and-or People of Color.

"Over the next decade, United will train 5,000 pilots who will be guaranteed a job with United, after they complete the requirements of the Aviate program - and our plan is for half of them to be women and people of color," said United CEO Scott Kirby. "We're excited that JPMorgan Chase has agreed to support our work to diversify our pilot ranks and create new opportunities for thousands of women and people of color who want to pursue a career in aviation."


United said that students who have no flying experience can become a pilot in two months. They can earn money after getting a commercial pilot license within a year and within five years can become a United pilot.

For more information, visit unitedaviate.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersunited airlinesbusinessair traveljobs
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lightfoot vows justice after boy, 13, fatally shot by CPD
Bar opening event linked to 46 COVID-19 cases, a school closure and hospitalization: CDC
Police chief: Kneeling on George Floyd's neck violated policy | LIVE
Legal IL fireworks could soon include 'fountain' sparklers
7 hurt in West Englewood shooting: CPD
US Navy confirms 'active shooter incident' at Fort Detrick
Man fatally shot by police at Forest Park Jimmy John's ID'd
Show More
WATCH LIVE: IN Gov. Holcomb announces opening of mass COVID vaccination site
Indiana traffic: I-80/94 crash seriously injures truck driver, causing delays
Biden moving US COVID vaccine eligibility date to April 19: official
VP Harris visiting Chicago to highlight vaccine equity
'Chernobyl,' 'Harry Potter' actor dies at 54 after brain tumor battle
More TOP STORIES News