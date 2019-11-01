UPS hosts one-day hiring event in Chicago area in search for 4K seasonal employees

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tis' the season for hiring holiday help!
UPS held a one-day hiring blitz at seven Chicago-area locations Friday to help fill positions such as driver helpers, package handlers and seasonal drivers.
Alex Atkins is one applicant who was hired on the spot as a driver's helper.
"I'm trying to move in a different direction, most of my jobs have been temp agencies and stuff like that," Atkins said.
Tryrone Cooks, Atikins' grandfather, attended the job fair with him for support.
"He's been trying, so I'm here to try to help him as long as I can," Cooks said.
Mike Nugent, a UPS area HR manager said seasonal jobs frequently lead to full-time positions.
"A third of our workforce started out in seasonally employee, even our CEO started out as a part-time package handler, worked his way up the ranks and is now," said UPS Area HR Manager Mike Nugent.
UPS isn't the only company hiring seasonal workers.
Target announced they planned to hire 6,000 additional team members in Chicago this holiday season. While, Macy's plans to hire about 80,000 seasonal employees.
Experts say with historically low unemployment, employers may have a hard time finding workers, and might be offering higher wages along with perks and incentives.
Those who were unable attend a hiring fair can still apply to the seasonal positions online at UPSjobs.com, the company said.
