CHICAGO (WLS) --Looking for seasonal work that could lead to a permanent position? UPS is hiring more than 4,000 people in the Chicago area for the upcoming holiday season.
The local positions are a combination of seasonal and permanent jobs, including:
-2,100 driver-helpers, with pay starting at $10.35 an hour
-1,675 package handlers, with pay starting at $10.35 an hour (would qualify for a $100-$150 weekly bonus in some locations)
-250 package delivery drivers, with pay starting at $18.75 an hour
-60 tractor-trailer drivers, with pay starting at $35 an hour
UPS officials said 35 percent of the seasonal package handlers hired in the past three years stayed with the company on a permanent basis after the holidays.
UPS is hiring at these locations in the Chicago area:
-Palatine: 2100 N. Hicks Road, Palatine, IL 60067
-Northbrook: 2525 Shermer Road, Northbrook, IL 60062
-Franklin Park: 2301 N Rose St., Franklin Park, IL 60131
-Bedford Park: 6700 W 73rd St., Bedford Park, IL 60638
-Jefferson Street: 1400 S. Jefferson St., Chicago, IL 60607
-Addison: 150 S. Lombard Ave., Addison, IL 60101
Interested working for UPS? Apply online at upsjobs.com.