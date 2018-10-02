CAREERS

Work for UPS: Company hiring for more than 4,000 Chicago area seasonal jobs

UPS is hiring more than 4,000 people in the Chicago area for the upcoming holiday season.

Looking for seasonal work that could lead to a permanent position? UPS is hiring more than 4,000 people in the Chicago area for the upcoming holiday season.

The local positions are a combination of seasonal and permanent jobs, including:

-2,100 driver-helpers, with pay starting at $10.35 an hour
-1,675 package handlers, with pay starting at $10.35 an hour (would qualify for a $100-$150 weekly bonus in some locations)
-250 package delivery drivers, with pay starting at $18.75 an hour
-60 tractor-trailer drivers, with pay starting at $35 an hour
UPS officials said 35 percent of the seasonal package handlers hired in the past three years stayed with the company on a permanent basis after the holidays.

UPS is hiring at these locations in the Chicago area:

-Palatine: 2100 N. Hicks Road, Palatine, IL 60067

-Northbrook: 2525 Shermer Road, Northbrook, IL 60062
-Franklin Park: 2301 N Rose St., Franklin Park, IL 60131
-Bedford Park: 6700 W 73rd St., Bedford Park, IL 60638
-Jefferson Street: 1400 S. Jefferson St., Chicago, IL 60607
-Addison: 150 S. Lombard Ave., Addison, IL 60101

Interested working for UPS? Apply online at upsjobs.com.
