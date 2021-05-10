job fair

US Army recruiters hold virtual career fair with more than 150 career options

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- U.S. Army recruiters are hosting a virtual career fair from May 10 through June 14th.

The career fair is part of the military service's second nationwide hiring campaign. There are more than 150 career options, from traditional combat roles to support positions in healthcare, intelligence and human resources.

For more information, visit the U.S. Army website. To talk with a local recruiter, contact Tim Turpin with Chicago Recruiting Battalion Public Affairs Office at 224-538-3556 or timothy.m.turpin.civ.@mail.mil.
