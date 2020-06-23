US Army looks to recruit 10K new soldiers during 3-day virtual national hiring event

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The U.S Army is hiring.The military branch is looking to recruit 10,000 new soldiers and they're doing it with a virtual, three-day hiring event.The event will be held June 30 through July 2.Army recruiters are looking for full and part time soldiers in 150 different career fields ranging from traditional combat roles to support positions in logistics, engineering and technology.Those who enlist during the Army National Hiring Days event will also receive a special cash bonus.For more information, contact Mr. Tim Turpin with the Chicago Recruiting Battalion Public Affairs at 224-538-3556 or timothy.m.turpin.civ@mail.mil.