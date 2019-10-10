U.S. Census to hire 500,000 temporary workers for 2020 Census

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The U.S. Census Bureau announced its launching a nationwide 2020 Census recruitment campaign.The Census Bureau needs to hire about 500,000 temporary census takers across the country in 2020. These jobs are critical to ensure a complete and accurate census.They will hold informational all over the county to answer questions about jobs and the hiring process.Census Bureau officials and partners will give updates at 2,020 recruiting events nationwide starting on October 22.The new positions are set to begin next spring.