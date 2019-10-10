Careers

U.S. Census to hire 500,000 temporary workers for 2020 Census

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The U.S. Census Bureau announced its launching a nationwide 2020 Census recruitment campaign.

The Census Bureau needs to hire about 500,000 temporary census takers across the country in 2020. These jobs are critical to ensure a complete and accurate census.

They will hold informational all over the county to answer questions about jobs and the hiring process.

Census Bureau officials and partners will give updates at 2,020 recruiting events nationwide starting on October 22.

The new positions are set to begin next spring.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersemploymentcensusjobs
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman beaten, robbed in Lincoln Park home invasion, suspect photos released
NBC management, anchors respond to Matt Lauer rape allegations
Man in custody after found memory card depicts woman's killing
CTU joins Edgewater charter school to announce strike
Drunk passenger vomits in woman's hair on Spirit flight
'Sesame Street' tackles addiction crisis
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, warm, scattered evening showers Thursday
Show More
Phone number scam imitating Amazon cost Chicago woman $1,500
Armed robber targets Logan Square Walgreens
Young boy recites positive message on his way to school
Car dealership giving away Bible and AR-15 with car purchase
Toni Preckwinkle to present Cook County 2020 budget
More TOP STORIES News