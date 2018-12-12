ABC7CHICAGO JOBS

Vacation Relief News Photographer/Editor

WLS-TV, Chicago, is seeking an experienced ENG News Photographer.

Responsibilities

Successful candidates will have a proven track record in the fast-paced, high-pressured environment of daily local news gathering. Candidates should possess excellent people skills, and a strong work ethic.

Basic Qualifications
- Working knowledge of P2 camera systems, Adobe Premier Pro editing and bonded cellular transmission technologies (Dejero and Live U)

- Able to operate ENG and SNG vehicles and live remote equipment

- Applicants must be able to lift and carry 30 lbs. of equipment

- Able to work all shifts including nights, weekends and holidays

Applicant should have a minimum of 5 years' experience in a major market, a college degree and a valid driver's license, with a good driving record.

Additional Information
This position is represented by NABET

All interested applicants must apply on-line at www.disneycareers.com by uploading a resume file, cover letter and list of references. Requisition ID# 619564BR

No Phone calls, please.

Equal opportunity employer- Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
Related Topics:
careersabc7chicago jobs
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC7CHICAGO JOBS
Digital Video Producer
WLS-TV is an equal opportunity employer
Job: Broadcast IT Specialist
Job: Community Journalist
More abc7chicago jobs
CAREERS
Digital Video Producer
Twin doctors launch website for women of color pursuing medicine
NOW HIRING: This company will pay you $100 to pet puppies
How having a bad boss can help your career
More Careers
Top Stories
Mayor Emanuel outlines plans to use marijuana legalization, casino to pay for pensions
Pregnant woman's unborn baby dies after Round Lake shooting, police say
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen sentenced to 36 months in prison
Semi strikes pole in Elgin, closing Route 20 for hours
Man charged with attempted murder in Lakeview home invasion
Kotex tampon recall: Customers say pieces were left inside body
Police report reveals new information about teacher who cut student's hair
1 of 5 Marines killed in crash off Japan was from Illinois
Show More
Chicago is America's new beer capital
VIDEO: Grinch runs over Christmas yard display
Texas Execution: Man dies of lethal injection for killing newlywed in 1993
6 accused of regularly beating, scalding 3-year-old boy
Parents: Son died because he couldn't afford high cost of insulin
More News