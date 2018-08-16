CAREERS

Want to travel for free? Delta Air Lines to hire more than 1,000 flight attendants

EMBED </>More Videos

Ever wanted to work for Delta Air Lines? Here's your chance.

More than 1,000 jobs, with the perk of flying around the world for free - or almost for free - are up for grabs next year.

Delta Air Lines announced it plans to hire new flight attendants in 2019.

Those interested in applying for the job have to be at least 21 years old, have a high school diploma or GED and cannot have tattoos or piercings that would show in uniform.

The competition is tough.

Last year, Delta received more than 270,000 applications for just 1,700 flight attendant openings.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersdeltaflight attendantcareersu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREERS
Job: Staff Stagehand
Black Women's Equal Pay Day reminds us of continuing women's pay gap
Dress for Success aims to empower women
Record number of teens employed by One Summer Chicago in 2018
More Careers
Top Stories
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
Teen stabbed, set on fire, run over in West Chicago; 3 charged
2 charged in string of Lincoln Park robberies
Van Dyke pre-trial continues; McDonald's mom spoke with judge
Obama vacation home on Martha's Vineyard sells for $15M
Man found dead in Loop hotel locker room
Illinois ramps up penalties for texting while driving
Bodies of pregnant Colorado woman, 2 daughters found; husband charged
Show More
David Rothenberg, whose father set him on fire in 1983, dies at 42
Some oat cereals, granola test positive for weed killer ingredient
A look at the life of Aretha Franklin
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Charges pending against suspect in fatal Schaumburg crash
More News