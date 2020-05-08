coronavirus illinois

WATCH: ABC 7 Chicago's Mark Rivera to host live employment town hall at noon Friday

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 Chicago wants to help those currently looking for jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. unemployment rate hit 14.7% in April, the highest rate since the Great Depression, as 20.5 million jobs vanished in the worst monthly loss on record. The figures are stark evidence of the damage the coronavirus has done to a now-shattered economy.

Anyone seeking job advice or resources can watch a live town hall on ABC7Chicago.com and in the ABC 7 Chicago app at noon Friday.

ABC 7 Chicago's Mark Rivera is hosting the event, which will feature experts ready to help.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
