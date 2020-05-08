WATCH: ABC 7 Chicago's Mark Rivera to host live employment town hall at noon Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 Chicago wants to help those currently looking for jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The U.S. unemployment rate hit 14.7% in April, the highest rate since the Great Depression, as 20.5 million jobs vanished in the worst monthly loss on record. The figures are stark evidence of the damage the coronavirus has done to a now-shattered economy.Anyone seeking job advice or resources can watch a live town hall onand in the ABC 7 Chicago app at noon Friday.ABC 7 Chicago's Mark Rivera is hosting the event, which will feature experts ready to help.