Will workers be required to get COVID-19 vaccine?

As part of our ongoing series "Ready To Work," ABC7 spoke with Andy Challenger of Challenger, Gray & Christmas. They surveyed 201 human resources executives.
The survey found that only three percent of companies would require getting a vaccine before returning to the office, but 57 would be asking workers to get vaccinated.
How to prepare for a phone job interview
The survey also found that 100% of companies are going to ask workers to wear masks.
More than 80% of companies surveyed will be allowing some hybrid work models to allow some remote work to continue.
And people looking for employment can find more resources as part of our Ready To Work series.