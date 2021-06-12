carjacking

Carjacker returns to scene of crime to return toddler to mom on West Side

CHICAGO -- A man who carjacked a woman's SUV on Chicago's West Side returned to the scene of the crime moments later after realizing the woman's 3-year-old daughter was in the backseat.

The woman was delivering food about 6:40 p.m. Friday when a man pulled her out of her Nissan SUV and drove off, Chicago police said.

The suspect drove around the block and returned the toddler to her mother unharmed before driving off again in the SUV, police said.

The vehicle later was found abandoned, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The 26-year-old woman suffered bruising in the attack and was treated and released at a hospital.

