Man suffers minor injuries in carjacking near Chinatown, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was carjacked and pushed to the ground Thursday near Chinatown.The suspect approached the 21-year-old about 8:50 p.m in the 2100 block of South Archer Avenue, shoved him to the ground and grabbed the keys to his SUV, Chicago police said.The attacker drove off east on Archer, police said. The man suffered minor scrapes to his face and refused medical attention.Area Central detectives are investigating.